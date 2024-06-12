Garcia calls for vigilance vs corruption, injustice on Independence Day

"To fight against corruption, injustice, apathy, and other ills of society."

This was the highlight of Cebu City Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia's speech during the commemoration of the 126th Philippine Independence Day at Plaza Sugbo Grounds on Wednesday, June 12, 2024.

Garcia said that corruption, injustice, apathy, and other societal problems are hindering the nation's progress.

He urged everyone, particularly fellow public servants, to embrace the same spirit of courage, resilience, and determination demonstrated by the forefathers who fought for the country's independence.

The celebration kicked off with a traditional civic-military parade from Fuente Circle to Cebu City Hall, attended by various government agencies, including the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

A holy mass, presided over by Monsignor Raul Go, was held at 6 a.m., followed by the flag-raising ceremony at 8 a.m., and a wreath-laying ceremony led by Garcia and Acting Vice Mayor Donaldo Hontiveros.

The program was also graced by councilors Pancresio "Francis" Esparis, Rey Gealon, Jose Lorenzo Abellanosa, Jocelyn Pesquera, Noel Eleuterio Wenceslao, and Pastor "Jun" Alcover.

Garcia reminded the people of their power to shape the city and nation's identity.

"May we then continue to do our part and fight for our own battles to help build a stronger and resilient Cebu City and Philippines," said Garcia. (JPS)