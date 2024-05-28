Garcia cancels P18M portalets, portabaths procurement for Palaro

CEBU City Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia canceled the procurement process of the P18 million worth of rentals of portalets and portabaths intended for Palarong Pambansa 2024.

In a press conference on Tuesday, May 28, 2024, Garcia said he had sent a letter to the Bids and Awards Committee on Monday, May 27, formalizing the cancellation.

Garcia said the rentals of the portalets and portabaths with showers were no longer “economically, financially, and technically feasible,” in consideration of the allocated funds for the annual nationwide games.

“Prangka-prangka nga pagka-istorya, I let them review it once again kung unsa man ang necessary and needed,” Garcia said.

He added that he is expecting new recommendations from the executive committee regarding the rentals of the portlets and portabaths with showers.

“I am not saying nga dili na ta mo rent og portalets, but what I am saying is it's gonna be much much less,” Garcia said.

On May 20, Garcia ordered the three-day suspension of all procurement processes related to Palarong Pambansa 2024, subject to the evaluation, among which was the rental of portalets, portabaths, and other items proposed by Acting Cebu City Vice Mayor Donaldo “Dondon” Hontiveros.

Hontiveros defended the budget and procurement, saying it was more cost-effective than purchasing new ones.

He added that the City Government was to rent 478 portalets and portabaths that will be spread across 20 schools that will serve as billeting quarters for visiting delegates for 17 days, starting June 30.

The City allocated a budget of P18 million after the bid from the appropriated fund of P22 million to rent also includes logistics, installation, and the cleaning and maintenance of the portalets and portabaths. (EHP)