Garcia: Cebu City's finances strong

OUTGOING Cebu City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia has disputed the statement of mayor-elect Nestor Archival who said he might inherit a possible budget deficit, asserting the City Government’s robust financial stability.

“Ang iyang assessment is just based sa storya-storya, without getting the facts and without talking gyud to our treasurer’s office kung pila gyud atong pundo sa City Government (His assessment is just based on rumors, without getting the facts and without really talking to our treasurer’s office about how much funds the City Government actually has),” Garcia said in a virtual press conference on Wednesday, June 11, 2025.

Garcia said that Cebu City has collected over P6 billion in locally sourced revenue, adding that this figure represents the top collection among all local government units in the Central Visayas region.

“Without a sound financial stewardship, even the most ambitious development plans can falter. It can lead communities underserved and progress of the City stagnant,” he said.

The official, currently on vacation leave, is set to receive the Maharlika Award from the Bureau of Local Government Finance (BLGF) in a hotel in Cebu City.

The award, he said, serves as irrefutable proof of the City’s efficiency in revenue collection.

Financial data

Garcia said that Archival’s assessment of a potential deficit in City coffers stemmed from preliminary discussions rather than concrete financial data. The incoming mayor previously said that based on his initial assessment, his administration might inherit a shortfall and face difficulties in maintaining the City Government’s current operational capacity.

The outgoing local chief executive said the upcoming BLGF award validates two critical aspects of his administration — efficient revenue collection and the existence of actual treasury assets.

“We were efficient then, and now we are awarded by the Bureau of Local Government and Finance,” Garcia said.

Garcia said the award signifies “effective governance,” indicating that public funds were allocated efficiently, transparently and responsibly to meet the public’s needs.

Concerns

Meanwhile, Archival has raised concerns about the remaining assets of City Hall, particularly in light of discussions surrounding the fate of casual and job order employees.

The mayor-elect maintains that he needs to verify the City’s remaining balance before making decisions regarding these employees.

Archival had also reportedly assessed that the city’s operational capacity, based on his initial checks, might not be sufficient.

To address the potential issue of retaining the current number of employees and possibly extending their employment, Archival is still gathering information.

As a proactive measure, the mayor-elect has reportedly requested department heads to halt bidding on new contracts, pending his succession to the mayoral seat, to avoid compromising current city savings.

Awarding

While Garcia is set to receive the award on June 19, he will still be out of town and will send a representative to claim the recognition.

The award itself credits Garcia’s performance from his time as acting mayor to his official assumption as full-fledged mayor.

Garcia said that the Maharlika Award specifically recognizes “exceptional service, unwavering commitment in the field of leadership, management and local finance.”

“Nahug nga (It turns out that) it is a vindication for me against all of these adverse comments, reports that you see. Of course, nalipay gyud ko ani (I am really happy about this),” Garcia said.

He also said that this marks the first time the BLGF has bestowed this particular award upon a Cebu City mayor.

For the sake of continuity, Garcia said that the incoming administration would build upon and improve the fiscal gains achieved.

“I think we have paved the way, and now all they have to do is just to execute, follow and to improve,” he said.

“I trust that the incoming administration will continue the gains that we have started for a sound fiscal management…it is up to them to follow and to improve,” he added.

Garcia said the award is also a recognition of City Hall employees’ hard work, particularly those in the treasurer’s and assessor’s offices. / JPS