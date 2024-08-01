Garcia: City has monitoring unit for CBRT

AMID the Cebu City Council’s concerns about the lack of updates on the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (CBRT) project, Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia said the City Hall has a monitoring unit in place.

Meanwhile, former Cebu City administrator Nigel Paul Villarete said “someone not a unit should be in charge” of updating the City on the national project’s status.

The Department of Transportation is the proponent of the CBRT.

City has PMU

Garcia, in a phone interview on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, said the City Hall has a designated Project Monitoring Unit (PMU) for the CBRT project, which operates under the supervision of the Cebu City Planning and Development Office.

Garcia said the PMU is composed of an engineer and a lawyer, who are responsible for providing communication and information on the project status to the City government.

Garcia said since his assumption as acting mayor in May 2024, the City government, with the coordination of the PMU, has already made achievements to advance the project’s completion.

He said the City government, through the PMU, has already coordinated with the residents and commercial entities, whose properties will be affected by the ongoing implementation of Package One and the upcoming implementation of Package Two of the CBRT project.

He added that the City government offered to procure, through the Road Right of Way Acquisition, lots and properties that will be affected by the project.

“Amo nahatagan og Letter of Offer to purchase their respective lots. Daghan na kaayo mi actually nabuhat. I think wala lang tingali na appraised ang City Council, pero naa g’yud nagtutok ana,” Garcia said.

(We’ve actually given a Letter of Offer to purchase these respective lots. We’ve done a lot, but I don’t think the City Council has not been appraised yet, but there is a designated personnel for it)

SunStar Cebu tried to ask for specific names of the members of the PMU, including its specific functions; however, Garcia said he could not yet provide the names and referred SunStar to City Administrator Kristine Joyce Batucan.

However, text messages and phone calls sent to Batucan remained unanswered as of writing.

Garcia said he tasked Batucan to monitor the activities of the PMU.

Meanwhile, City Councilor James Anthony Cuenco told SunStar Cebu on Tuesday, July 30, that the City remains uninformed about the project’s status due to a lack of communication from the CBRT management, which is responsible for updating the City government.

Council unaware of project status

The councilor, who heads the transportation committee, said the last news that came from the CBRT management was the advisory about the indefinite timeline for completion of Package One.

In a text message to SunStar Cebu on Thursday, Cuenco said the problem with the project lies with the CBRT proponents’ lack of communication.

Cuenco said that CBRT Project Manager Norvin Imbong has no words or updates to the City Government or the City Council regarding the project’s status.

“For instance, work on the Capitol-to-Fuente-Osmeña Blvd. stations is at a standstill. I guess they are awaiting guidance from the central office on how to proceed vis-a-vis the NHCP (National Historical Commission of the Philippines) clearance on the design. This has been pending for so many months now. No word from them,” Cuenco said.

Cuenco said the proponent has not informed them as to who will operate the CBRT package (whether it will be the government sector or the private sector) and what bus design will be deployed for the CBRT.

He also questioned the lack of new timelines for the project’s completion, particularly in the implementation of Packages 2 and 3 of the CBRT project.

“These and many more issues remain unaddressed, and our constituents remain in limbo as to what to expect in the months and years to come. Our Committee on Transportation in the (City) Council needs to constantly reach out for answers as these are not made readily available to the City Government and the City Council,” Cuenco said.

SunStar Cebu reached out to Imbong for updates on the CBRT project, but he has yet to respond as of press time.

‘Someone should be in charge’

Former Cebu City administrator and urban planner Nigel Paul Villarete emphasized that the project officer should be proactive in seeking updates, rather than merely waiting for them.

“That’s the problem with a ‘unit’-- nobody is in charge! There must be a person - a name- someone answerable, not a ‘unit’,” he told SunStar Cebu over Facebook Messenger.

“DOTr has no update? No problem. If I am the project officer, I’ll go there to their office and get updates. Aw kung maghuwat ra pod diay ta’g padalhan ta’g updates, wa jud ta’y updates,” he added.

(DOTr has no update? No problem. If I were the project officer, I would go to their office and get updates. If we just wait for them to send us updates, we won’t get any updates at all.)

The former city administrator said the CBRT is supposed to be an ongoing project, with “movements every day.” He said there should be a daily and weekly report.

“I am sure the contractor has that. That can be consolidated into a weekly and/or monthly report, which the BRT can furnish the City BRT Officer...who can update the mayor or city council regularly as well as inform the public through media,” Villarete said.

CBRT project

Package One covers a distance of 2.38 kilometers from the Cebu South Bus Terminal along N. Bacalso Ave. to the front of the Capitol building along Osmeña Blvd.

Package Two has a length of around 10.65 kilometers; it is composed of two routes: one is from the Provincial Capitol Building to Cebu IT Park traversing Escario St., Gorordo Ave., Archbishop Reyes Ave. and M.J. Cuenco Ave, while the other is from the Cebu South Bus Terminal (CSBT) to the South Road Properties (SRP) traversing N. Bacalso Ave. and F. Vestil Road.

The CBRT, still at its Package One implementation hit a snag on its completion rate after the Cebu Provincial Government issued a memorandum halting the construction in front of the Capitol Building along Osmeña Blvd. due to potential heritage violation.

In early July, Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia ordered the clearing of the remaining construction materials and unfinished steel structures along Osmeña Blvd., near the Provincial Capitol building, to which the workers complied.

If the proponent failed to comply, Garcia said the Provincial Government would be forced to seek payment of rent. / EHP