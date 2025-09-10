Garcia clinches overall sporting class title in premier racing series

“I think the most important thing is that truly nothing comes easy; you are going to have to work for it,” Jesse shared in an email interview. “I’ve also learned to embrace making mistakes and losing, because you improve so much more from those than from winning.”

The TGR ‘pressure cooker’

For Jesse, the TGR Philippine Cup is one of the country’s most competitive motorsport battlegrounds, with livestreams, thousands of spectators at street races, and some of the Philippines’ finest racers on the grid. According to the motorsport brand in its website, its Philippine Cup has been igniting racing ambitions since 2014, making champions out of Vios drivers with a burning passion for motorsports.

Jesse, who represented under the banner of Obengers, a team with a decorated history, came with its own set of expectations. Still, he thrived.

“For me, mentality is the most essential. I try to keep things simple, avoid overthinking, and not let my nerves and emotions get the best of me. Before a race, I even distract myself just to keep my mental state in check,” he said.

The 2025 season stretched across three race weekends, culminating on Aug. 9, 2025, at the Clark International Speedway in Pampanga. From the start, Jesse had already set his sights on the title.

According to him, the true test came during Race Weekend 2 in Villar City, a rare street race that pushed every driver’s skill to the edge. Unlike polished racetracks, the public roads offered unpredictable conditions, dust, pebbles and minimal grip, all on narrow stretches. With 18 cars fighting for space and no prior practice runs allowed, it was a crucible of adaptability and nerve.

“To win that race, in front of thousands of people, was truly one of my most memorable experiences,” he said.

The weight of victory

By the final weekend, Jesse’s determination turned into triumph. “The feeling after crossing the finish line, knowing that I had just won, felt like all the weight on my shoulders had disappeared. After everything that happened this season and last season, I finally accomplished the goal I set for myself this year.”

But Jesse also honors that racing is never a solo pursuit. His gratitude runs deep, to his coaches Roland Hermoso and Estefano Rivera, who sharpened his pace and strategy; his teammates Iñigo Anton, Ju ia de Los Angeles, and Senator JV Ejercito, who challenged and shaped him; and the Obengers pit crew, led by chief mechanic Gary with Renzo and Michael, who kept his car in top form.

Then there are the team’s leaders, Cosco and Richie, whose faith gave him the chance to race under the Obengers banner. And at the heart of it all, his family.

“Most especially my dad, who really spent so much time and effort just to see me improve and become a better driver,” Jesse said. “I owe everything to my team, my family, and everyone w ho supports me.”