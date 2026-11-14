Garcia: COA has P50M fund documents

FORMER Cebu City mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia maintained that liquidation documents covering P50 million in confidential funds released during his administration have been submitted to the Commission on Audit (COA), urging the City Council to await the audit body’s findings before drawing conclusions.

Garcia made the statement amid scrutiny of two cash advances: P40 million released on Dec. 27, 2024, and P10 million released on June 27, 2025, three days before his term ended.

Speaking during Kapihan sa Sugbo on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026, Garcia said the documents were submitted to COA’s office in Manila, where confidential fund transactions undergo a separate audit process.

He maintained that no audit observation or Notice of Disallowance (NOD) had been issued against the transactions, although he acknowledged that this did not necessarily mean the expenditures had been cleared.

“What I am saying is that from two years ago until now, there has been no audit observation or Notice of Disallowance. What does that say?” Garcia said.

He stressed that only COA could determine whether the expenditures complied with government auditing rules.

The executive audit summaries for 2024 and 2025 did not mention findings concerning the P50 million in confidential funds.

Council seeks audit reports

On Nov. 3, the Cebu City Council approved a resolution requesting COA’s available audit reports and assessment of the release, utilization, accounting and liquidation of the confidential funds.

Authored by Councilor Paul Labra, the resolution initially sought a special audit but was amended following discussions among council members.

Councilor Edgardo “Jaypee” Labella questioned the need for a special audit, noting that confidential fund transactions already undergo examination by COA’s dedicated audit unit.

Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña questioned the timing of the disbursements, particularly the P10 million released shortly before Garcia stepped down on June 30, 2025.

Osmeña said the council had a responsibility to seek explanations but clarified that it was not accusing anyone of wrongdoing.

Garcia defends expenses

Garcia cited COA-DBM-DILG-GCG-DND Joint Circular 2015-01, which governs the use and liquidation of confidential and intelligence funds.

Under the guidelines, cash advances are subject to examination by COA’s Intelligence and Confidential Funds Audit Unit.

Liquidation is required within 30 days after the end of each quarter, completion of the funded activity or full utilization of the advance, whichever comes first.

“They criticize me over the P40 million used in 2024, even though we had Sinulog at that time. There was also the Palarong Pambansa,” he said.

Garcia also questioned why his administration’s expenditures were being scrutinized while the current administration was proposing P40 million in confidential funds for 2027.

The proposed allocation remains subject to budget approval. / CAV