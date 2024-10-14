Garcia creates ‘action force’ for Kalagkalag

SINCE the days to remember departed loved ones are fast approaching, Cebu City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia has created an “Action Force Kalag-kalag” to ensure that Nov. 1 and 2, 2024, are peaceful and orderly.

Garcia announced in a press conference on Monday, Oct. 14, that the action force will consist of various departments: the Department of Public Services for cleanliness, the Peace and Order Program for security, the City Transportation Office for traffic management, the City Health Department and the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office for contingencies, the Metropolitan Cebu Water District for water provision in each cemetery, Visayan Electric to manage power interruptions and personnel from the Philippine National Police, cemetery administrators and barangay captains to oversee cemeteries.

Garcia said the multi-agency action force will focus on the Kalag-kalag season, which runs from Oct. 30 to Nov. 4.

He stated that traffic should be manageable and that the flow of people to and from cemeteries should be harmonious.

“Mahadlok baya ta aning maghuot, simbako stampede (We don’t want it to get too crowded, God forbid there might be a stampede), all of these measures have to be taken so that there will be no untoward incidents,” he said.

Regarding vendor area allocations, Garcia said it would depend on cemetery administrators. The availability of parking lots will also vary from cemetery to cemetery.

The mayor said he prefers to call it an “action force” rather than a “task force,” believing it should represent more than just a task.

Before the actual celebration of Kalag-kalag or All Souls’ Day on Nov. 2, it will be preceded by All Saints’ Day on Nov. 1, which celebrates all saints of the Roman Catholic Church.

Roman Catholic doctrine holds that prayers from the faithful on earth on All Souls’ Day can help cleanse souls in purgatory to prepare them for God’s vision in heaven. The day is dedicated to prayer and remembrance, with requiem masses commonly held in cemeteries where people gather to pray for their departed loved ones. / JPS