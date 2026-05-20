Garcia denies 2028 endorsement rumors, says no political plans

FORMER Cebu governor Gwendolyn Garcia has denied rumors linking her to possible political endorsements and plans for the 2028 elections, saying her focus remains on helping Cebuanos amid ongoing economic and political challenges.

In a statement released Tuesday, May 20, 2026, Garcia said she is “not leaning toward supporting any individual interested in running for any position,” despite what she described as supposed reports and speculations surrounding her political moves.

“I likewise have no political plans to announce, whether for myself or for anybody else,” Garcia said.