Garcia denies 2028 endorsement rumors, says no political plans

FORMER Cebu governor Gwendolyn Garcia has denied rumors linking her to possible political endorsements and plans for the 2028 elections, saying her focus remains on helping Cebuanos amid ongoing economic and political challenges.
In a statement released Tuesday, May 20, 2026, Garcia said she is “not leaning toward supporting any individual interested in running for any position,” despite what she described as supposed reports and speculations surrounding her political moves.
“I likewise have no political plans to announce, whether for myself or for anybody else,” Garcia said.
The governor said there are more pressing concerns that need immediate attention, particularly the needs of residents facing difficulties brought by economic and political crises.
“Right now, I believe my focus should be on how I may be able to extend assistance to those in need during these times of crises, economic and political,” Garcia said.
Garcia also stressed that politics should take a backseat while public service remains the priority.
“Politics can wait. Responding to the needs of our fellow Cebuanos cannot,” she added.
Her statement comes amid persistent speculation over possible alliances and candidates being considered for the 2028 elections in Cebu and the rest of the country. (JGS)