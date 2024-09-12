Garcia denies role in spreading Rama dismissal rumor

The allegations arose after Rama’s legal team announced in a press conference on Tuesday, Sept. 10, that they sought clarification about rumors suggesting a decision had already been made in the mayor’s pending nepotism case.

Reports indicated that a City Hall official disclosed during a gathering on Friday, Sept. 6, that the Ombudsman had issued an unfavorable decision against Rama.

The meeting in question, held at a hotel in Cebu City, was organized by Garcia and involved various barangay captains from the South District.

Garcia’s defense

Garcia defended his actions, explaining that as the acting mayor it is his duty to meet with subordinates, including barangay captains, to discuss issues and projects pertinent to the City Government.

“I frequently call meetings with barangay officials. As a mayor, I need to understand their problems, projects and programs that the City Government needs to address,” Garcia said in Cebuano.

Rama’s legal team, which includes the mayor’s son Mikel Rama, suspended City Administrator Collin Rosell and Joselito Thomas Baena, condemned the alleged actions of the City Hall official for disclosing sensitive information about the pending case.

Rosell emphasized that even Rama’s legal team has not received any formal updates regarding the case’s status.

‘Nepotism’

In January 2023, Mayor Rama was sued by Jonel Saceda, also known as “Inday Josa Chiongbian Osmeña,” for alleged nepotism, grave misconduct, graft and corruption after hiring his wife’s two brothers at City Hall.

Saceda accused Rama of violating Section 59 of Executive Order 292, or the Administrative Code of 1987, which prohibits nepotistic appointments, as well as Section 79 of Republic Act 7160, or the Local Government Code, which restricts appointing relatives within the fourth degree of consanguinity.

Rosell claimed that during the gathering with barangay captains, the City Hall official stated that a decision on Rama’s case had already been made.

When asked if Garcia was the one who made the claim, Rosell said: “Let those who attended come to declare that in the open. They will be coming out for sure.”

Rosell argued that the official’s claim portrayed Rama unfavorably, noting that a negative decision on the nepotism case could lead to the mayor’s dismissal from service and a lifetime ban from holding public office.

Mikel added that regardless of the claim’s validity, it indicated irregularities in the justice system’s information handling, equating it to an unauthorized leak of sensitive details about an ongoing case without the parties’ knowledge. / EHP