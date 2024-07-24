Garcia ‘disappointed’ at unfinished MRB

The socialized housing project in Barangay Lorega San Miguel, Cebu City, intended for informal settlers, remains unfinished three years after its construction began in 2021.

The medium-rise building (MRB) is only 48 percent complete, according to Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia, who inspected the site on Wednesday, July 24, 2024.

Garcia told reporters that he was disappointed at the wasted opportunity to complete the MRB project given the city’s housing backlog.

Two MRBs were constructed on a 1,350-square-meter property in Lorega San Miguel owned by the City Government.

One of the MRBs, constructed by the Cebu Landmasters Inc., is already finished. As of July 2023, the building reached full occupancy, housing around 100 families. Beneficiaries were selected based on their need and recommendations from local authorities.

The unfinished MRB is funded by the City Government.

Garcia aims to finish the project, instructing the Department of Engineering and Public Works (DEPW) to prepare for rebidding by early August.

Garcia refrained from commenting on why construction halted but emphasized his administration’s commitment to providing homes for the homeless.

The barangay has identified families to transfer to the building, allowing the current transitional housing area to be converted into community facilities.

Lorega San Miguel Barangay Captain Nilo Andrin dela Cerna welcomed the mayor’s visit and commitment to completing the project.

Dela Cerna said about 80 families from Sitio Acacia are slated to occupy the building, which can house 176 families.

DEPW Assistant Head Lowell Corminal estimates it will take eight months to complete the building once construction resumes.

The total budget for the project is P227 million.

The City still has to spend at least P118 million to complete the project, according to Corimanal. / JPS