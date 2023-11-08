Garcia distributes school supplies in Toledo City

CEBU Governor Gwendolyn Garcia distributed school supplies to the students in the third district of Cebu at the Toledo City Sports Center on Tuesday, November 7, 2023.

The governor was accompanied by her brother, Cebu third district Representative Pablo John Garcia, during the distribution of educational materials, which included school bags, pad papers, notebooks, crayons, pencils, envelopes, t-shirts, and sandals.

The activity was witnessed by Board Members Tata Corominas-Toribio and Doc Stanley Caminero, and Toledo City Mayor Marjorie Perales.

According to the Department of Education (DepEd) Cebu Province, a total of 163,540 students from kindergarten, elementary, junior high school and senior high school in the district have been identified to receive the school supplies.

The governor had previously declared that she would continue the free school supply distribution program that she had initiated during her first three terms in office.

This year, the Provincial School Board allocated P287 million in funding to provide school materials to all the 878,000 students in Cebu. (With TPT)