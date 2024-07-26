Garcia eyes CCMC equipment transfer to Guba

THE unused medical equipment, purchased at P83 million for the Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC), could be transferred to a community hospital in the mountain village of Guba.

Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia floated this idea in a press conference at City Hall on Thursday, July 25, 2024. His proposal came after a recent Commission on Audit (COA) report that flagged the high-value medical equipment at CCMC as unutilized since 2020 and 2021.

According to the COA report, at least 46 medical equipment units have expired warranties, potentially compromising operational integrity. The unused items include delivery room lights, anesthesia machines, infant incubators, and various diagnostic systems.

The equipment was purchased based on the expectation that the hospital’s civil works would be finished within a few years, but the building remains unfinished even years after construction began.

Until now, the majority of the spaces, rooms, and quarters remain unfinished, which made it impossible to install the equipment.

The old four-story CCMC building was destroyed in 2014 due to structural damage caused by a magnitude 7.2 earthquake that hit parts of Central Visayas, particularly in Bohol and Cebu, in 2013.

The construction of the new CCMC building started in 2015.

Garcia said the Guba Community Hospital might be able to use the unused equipment to serve constituents in the upland barangays.

He plans to consult with CCMC Medical Director Dr. Peter Mancao about the feasibility of this transfer.

Mancao, in a phone interview with SunStar Cebu on Friday, July 26, welcomed the acting mayor’s suggestion, saying there is a need to equip the community hospital with high-end medical equipment.

He also announced that the extension building of the hospital is set to open to the public on Monday, July 29, after years of construction delays.

The unused equipment at CCMC is attributed to the unfinished construction of the hospital. CCMC currently operates on three floors, with plans for a 10-story facility.

Garcia has approved the program of works and estimates for rebidding the construction of CCMC’s fourth to seventh floors, utilizing nearly P700 million from the city’s savings.

Garcia assured the city residents that the equipment remains functional and operational, and he has tasked CCMC personnel with contacting suppliers to potentially extend warranty coverage. / EHP