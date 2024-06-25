Garcia eyes response plan for rainy season

CEBU City Acting Mayor Raymond Garcia is eyeing a response plan for the upcoming rainy season, as he is set to meet with Task Force Gubat sa Baha, Department of Engineering and Public Works (DEPW) and other relevant departments and agencies this week.

Garcia said in a press conference on Monday, June 24, 2024, that one topic up for discussion during the meeting is the procurement of desilting and declogging machines.

He said, however, they are not ruling out the option of renting machines, as it offers a quicker solution.

“Naay man tay budget for machine rentals, because i think it is faster rather than procurement. So if pwede ta maka abang og mga makina, like backhoe, payloaders or mga trucks na ang trabaho is manglimpyo sa mga sapa, then why not,” Garcia said.

He also encouraged the public to do their part in maintaining the cleanliness of their surroundings to prevent drainages from being clogged and cause flooding.

“Giawhag nako ang public to also please do their share, do their part, nga dili lang nila ipataka og labay ang atong mga basura indiscriminately anywhere, especially kay maka clog na sa atong drainage, og maka clog sa atong outfall padung sa dagat,” Garcia said.

(I urge the public to please do their share, do their part by not throwing garbage indiscriminately anywhere, especially that it can clog our drainage and outfall.) (Kenneth King E. Gonzales, UP Cebu intern)