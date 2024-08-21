Garcia eyes to appoint Cañete as permanent CCPO chief

ACTING Cebu City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia is considering making Colonel Antonietto Cañete the permanent chief of the Cebu City Police Office after the getaway car used by the robbers who stole two jewelry stores in Barangay Ermita, Cebu City, was quickly found.

Garcia initially had concerns regarding Cañete's ability to oversee the CCPO following a series of violent incidents in Cebu City.

However, in light of the most recent developments surrounding the twin jewelry heist, in which law enforcement has found the getaway car and charged three of the eight robbery suspects, the acting mayor is now reevaluating Cañete's permanent appointment to CCPO, where he took over for departing CCPO chief Colonel Ireneo Dalogdog.

Though, Garcia said he is still waiting for the national headquarters of the Philippine National Police to submit to his office the names of five police officers that they will recommend becoming the next CCPO chief.

"I will have to tell you honestly nga naghuwat pa gyud ko sa recommendation gikan sa Camp Crame. As of now wala pa gyud ko kadawat sa five names nga ilang gisaad kanako but most definitely si Col. Cañete will be one of those that I will consider and reconsider ilabi na karon nga daku kaayo ni nga feather in his cap so to speak sa kani nga particular nga issue," Garcia said.

(I’ll have to tell you honestly, I’m still waiting for recommendation from Camp Crame. As of now, I haven’t received the five names that they promised to me but most definitely Col. Cañete will be one of those that I will consider and reconsider especially now that this is a big feather in his cap so to speak this particular issue).

Garcia admitted that he was satisfied with the efforts shown by the city police under the management of Cañete, whom he considered to become the permanent chief of the CCPO.

Cañete said he does not care if he is not chosen.

For him, becoming a CCPO chief is not for himself, but for the Cebuanos.

"Yung satisfaction ng community what matters most for me, kasi yung endorsement mag city director ka OIC, acting pareha lang yan, ang important you serve and give your best and protect the people you served in a particular area of responsibilities," Cañete said.

(The satisfaction of the community is what matters most to me, because whether you are endorsed as a city director or OIC or acting is just the same, what’s important is that you serve, give your best, and protect the people you serve in a particular area of responsibilities).

The police official admitted that there is still a lot of work to be done by the police, especially their security preparations for the upcoming Pasigarbo sa Sugbo. (AYB, TPT)