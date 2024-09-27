Garcia files bill to simplify ID requirements for transactions

Government agencies and private entities may identify additional IDs as sufficient for transactions but cannot ask for more than one.

The bill proposes that any person or office that refuses to accept any one of these IDs be penalized with a fine of P500,000.

A person found to have used government IDs for fraudulent transactions or falsified them may face imprisonment for six months to three years, a fine of P50,000 to P3 million, or both.

HB No. 10973 aims to complement Republic Act 11055, which established the Philippine Identification System and the PhilSys ID.

“The thorough implementation of the PhilSys ID has been difficult and incomplete due to the recent pandemic and logistical challenges,” Garcia stated in the bill’s explanatory note.

“Despite the pronouncement regarding the objective of PhilSys, certain government agencies and private entities still require multiple forms of identification, effectively rendering each ID invalid on its own. This unduly burdens the public, as these agencies can ensure the integrity of their government-issued IDs and documents.”

“Individuals may lack the time or resources to apply for the specific identification required by an agency or private business, even though they possess another valid ID accepted elsewhere,” Garcia added. (PR)