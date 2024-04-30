Garcia: Filinvest plays role in Cebu's progress

CEBU City Vice Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia has commended homegrown developer Filinvest Land Inc. (FLI) for its unwavering commitment to the city, pouring in substantial investments that accelerate the city’s progress.

Garcia with lawyer Mikel Francisco Rama, representing his father Mayor Michael Rama, joined Filinvest Land officials in leading the recently concluded topping-off ceremony of One Oasis Cebu Building 8.

In his speech, Garcia told FLI officials that “your investment will go a long way. The more you invest in Cebu, the more our economy grows. I look forward to many more partnerships with FLI to help develop the city and realize the people’s aspirations for a Singapore-like Cebu City.”

Primed for progress

According to Colliers, Cebu City is primed for continued growth as it remains to be one of the largest, most attractive residential and business hubs outside Metro Manila. Tourism, information technology and business process management, infrastructure, and real estate developments are among the city’s economic drivers.

“Filinvest Land intends to accelerate this growth momentum with the nearing completion of One Oasis Cebu Building 8,” said John Paul Escario, FLI’s area head for Cebu.

He said the company is set to launch in the next three years two more buildings in One Oasis Cebu and new landmark projects in the city.

“As long as Cebuanos continue to dream, we at Filinvest Land, will continue to build. You can count on us to be an active player in Cebu’s progress,” Escario said, addressing his message to Garcia and Rama.

Topped off ahead of schedule

The topping-off ceremony marks the completion of One Oasis Cebu Building 8’s structural phase and signals the start of architectural works, two months ahead of its construction schedule. At only 10 stories high, Building 8 is the newest mid-rise building located at the heart of bustling Cebu City.

The place boasts an expansive view of the golfing greens of the neighboring Cebu Country Club. It will house 249 units of studio and 2-bedroom configurations, all with balconies, perfect for single professionals and start-up families who wish to live and work in the city center.

Construction of Building 8 is now 70 percent completed.

“We are on track with our schedule to finish the building construction this year and commence the turnover of units to our clients by the first quarter of 2025,” said Louie Carandang, FLI’s regional general manager for Visayas.

“We are nearing ready-for-occupancy status so Building 8 is definitely a welcome addition to One Oasis Cebu’s thriving community.”

One Oasis Cebu is an Asian Balinese-themed urban oasis in Barangay Kasambagan, Cebu City. This mid-rise condo community sits within a sprawling 3.7-hectare property that boasts lush greens and resort-style amenities.

Designed for green living, One Oasis Cebu’s masterplan features nine stylish buildings with over 60 percent of the property dedicated to greens, open spaces, and amenities, allowing residents to enjoy a healthy and active lifestyle. / PR