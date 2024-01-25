Garcia grants P1M subsidy to 15 LGUs for Suroy Suroy Sugbo 2024 success

CEBU Governor Gwendolyn Garcia will be giving additional P1 million subsidy to the 15 local government units (LGUs) in northern Cebu that have participated in the Suroy Suroy Sugbo northern escapade 2024.

Provincial Board Member Andrei "Red" Duterte, chairman of the committee on tourism, made the announcement during his speech on behalf of the governor at the municipal hall in Liloan on Thursday evening, January 25, 2024.

The LGUs initially received a subsidy of P600,000 from the Capitol to assist them financially in their preparations for the tourism initiative.

The 15 LGUs included in the Suroy Suroy Sugbo northern escapade 2024 were Consolacion, Compostela, Carmen, Sogod, Medellin, Daanbantayan, San Remigio, Santa Fe, Madridejos, and Bantayan, Bogo City, Tabogon, Borbon, Catmon and Liloan.

Duterte said the governor was happy and satisfied with the preparations made by the 15 LGUs for the Suroy Suroy, leading to the decision to provide the subsidy.

The Suroy Suroy Sugbo northern escapade was a three-day tour from January 23 to January 25. (JJL)