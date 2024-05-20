Garcia halts Palaro procurements, orders review

ACTING Cebu City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia demanded explanations for the delays in the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) track oval renovation and suspended all Palarong Pambansa-related procurements.
Garcia conducted an ocular inspection at the CCSC on Monday, May 20, 2024, and found that the rubber for the track oval had yet to be installed on Tuesday, May 21.
Initially, the mayor learned that the installation of the rubber would take 30 days and another 30 days for curing.
However, after a discussion with the project contractor later Monday, he was informed that the curing would only take seven days.
Garcia asked the contractor to visit his office to explain the delay in the track oval rehabilitation. He also plans to meet with the Palaro’s organizing committee to discuss which budgeted items need to be prioritized.
The inspection followed reports of delays in the Palarong Pambansa preparations, especially the rehabilitation of the rubberized track oval.
Garcia said he received several reports from well-meaning individuals, including city councilors, regarding the preparations for the Palarong Pambansa.
The acting mayor believes that the city is on the right track, with still 50 days to go before the start of the sporting event, which is scheduled on July 6 to 17, 2024.
Suspension
On Monday, the acting mayor directed the Cebu City Bids and Awards Committee (BAC) to defer all activities related to Palarong Pambansa 2024 to ensure good governance, transparency and accountability.
The Cebu City Government allocated P400 million for hosting the Palarong Pambansa.
Garcia requested three days to review all procurement transactions related to Palaro and determine which will be prioritized or deferred.
The suspension includes bidding, issuing notices of award, notices to proceed, purchase orders, contracts, and any other pre-award activities, including those under “alternative methods of procurement.”
The BAC has also been instructed to issue necessary advisories, notices, and postponements to bidders, contractors and consultants, and to publish these on the he Philippine Government Electronic Procurement System’s (PhilGEPS) website and the Cebu City Government website, in accordance with Republic Act 9184, or the Government Procurement Reform Act.
PhilGEPS is the centralized electronic portal for all procurement activities of the Philippine government.
Garcia clarified that the suspension of procurement activities for the Palaro does not mean that preparation and civil works will also stop.
By suspension, he meant he wanted to review the procurements related to the Palaro. He assured that the suspension would not affect the rehabilitation of the track oval.
“Tan-awon nako ang gipang-prioritize nila sa ilang budget kay daghan kaayog mga information coming from other offices nga basin naay mga items dili priority or dili kinahanglanon,” Garcia said.
(I will review the prioritized items in the budget because I have received information from other offices that some items may not be a priority or necessary.)
“Katong wala pa ma procure ang atong i-suspend pending my review,” Garcia added.
(Items that have not yet been procured will be suspended pending my review.)
The acting mayor mentioned, among other items, the P21.9 million budget for the rental of portalets to be used during Palarong Pambansa.
“I want to know the wisdom ngano mo-rent ta nga pwede ra man unta na nato paliton (why we’re renting when we could have just buy them). In the future, we will have many more events to come. Nya, ato na (By then, we will already own them),” Garcia said.
Garcia intends to speak with all concerned offices conducting the bidding process to explain and defend their respective budget proposals for the Palarong Pambansa.
Cebu City first hosted the Palarong Pambansa in 1954, again in 1994, and will host for the third time in 2024 for the 64th edition of the sporting event.