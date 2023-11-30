Garcia halts sale of inexpensive rice to allow revalidation of beneficiaries

CEBU Governor Gwendolyn Garcia decided to temporarily suspend the sale of NFA rice at P20 per kilogram on Thursday, November 30, 2023, just two days after the Cebu Provincial Government simultaneously launched the Sugbo Merkadong Barato program in the various local government units (LGUs) throughout the province last Tuesday, November 28.

This was done to allow for the revalidation of the lists of qualified beneficiaries that the LGUs submitted to the Capitol, which did not match the list from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

"We sent an advisory to all mayors to first suspend the selling until we shall have counter-checked and revalidated (the list of qualified beneficiaries)," Garcia said.

According to the list of DSWD, only 199,000 people are classified as poor, which is far fewer than the 303,000 people on the LGUs’ list.

The selling of cheap rice in the localities is expected to resume next week.

It is also the time that the Capitol will provide new QR cards that eligible beneficiaries can use to buy rice.

The program aims to offer rice at P20 per kilo to the indigents or poor families.