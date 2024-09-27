Garcia inaugurates Cebu Provincial Hospital-Bogo City expansion

THE Cebu Provincial Hospital in Bogo City can now accommodate more patients following the expansion of its building, named after the late Fourth District Board Member Horacio "Raci" Franco, on September 26, 2024.

The inauguration of the newly completed extension building was led by Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia and Bogo City Mayor Carlo Jose Martinez.

The building was funded with P363 million, of which P342.4 million came from the offices of Senators Risa Hontiveros, Koko Pimentel, Loren Legarda, and JV Ejercito, as well as former senators Sonny Angara, Kiko Pangilinan, and Bam Aquino.

From its original 100-bed capacity, the hospital now has 226 beds.

The Department of Health (DOH) has accredited the hospital as a level II facility.

In line with her previous promise, Garcia said that the Cebu Provincial Government will allocate funds for the necessary equipment and additional medical personnel for the hospital.

Construction of the building began in 2018 but was delayed due to the pandemic.

Garcia, for her part, recalled Franco’s dedication and strong commitment to his constituents.

"This huge infrastructure, this legacy, is the most fitting testimonial to the jewel of a person that Raci was," Garcia said on September 26.

"Let no one forget that once there lived a man who dedicated his life to the fourth district of Cebu. That man has left his lasting legacy behind," she added.

In addition to the building, a new computerized tomography scan (CT-Scan) was also inaugurated at the hospital on the same day. (ANV/TPT)