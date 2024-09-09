Garcia insists City in charge of Sinulog

AMID debates on where the Sinulog 2025 should be held, Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia said the Cebu City Government remains in charge of organizing Cebu’s grandest annual festival, and not the Sinulog Foundation Inc. (SFI).

Garcia said the Cebu City Government oversees most of the festival’s preparations, including its finances.

Garcia said he already met with SFI Executive Director Elmer “Jojo” Labella.

“I wanted to see where we are, where we were at last year and if there are still funds, etcetera. Where we are and where will we go,” Garcia said in an interview on Friday, September 6, 2024.

He said starting preparations early in September is crucial with the upcoming budgeting season when the Cebu City Government is set to propose its 2025 annual budget.

“So, we have to prioritize how much subsidy the City will give to the Sinulog Foundation for the celebration of our Sinulog festivities,” said Garcia in a mix of Cebuano and English.

Aside from the subsidy the SFI will receive from the City Government, the foundation is also mandated to solicit sponsorships from benefactors to help raise funds for the event.

Garcia said preparations for the sponsorship packages have to be done as early as possible.

“We are looking first at the expenses and potential revenue sources for the Sinulog,” he added.

SFI is a non-government organization that has been running the Sinulog festivities with the support of the City Government.

The Sinulog Festival is held on the third Sunday of January each year.

SFI

Quoting lawyer Francisco Malilong’s opinion, Garcia said the SFI’s Articles of Incorporation do not mention that the foundation will handle the Sinulog Festival preparations and hosting of the event.

“(It’s mandate is) very broad. It is just for unity,” Garcia said.

The Acting Mayor cited that through the years, the City Government set into motion the plans for maintaining peace and order, alleviating the traffic situation, ensuring medical and emergency contingencies and preserving cleanliness in every Sinulog Festival.

“I have already said this. Let us not fight; but instead, help each other because from the very beginning, the Sinulog celebration is a time to venerate and it is an offering to Señor Sto. Niño,” Garcia said.

Venue

The 2025 Sinulog preparations including its venue remains in limbo after the Acting Mayor contrasted the earlier pronouncement of suspended Mayor Michael Rama to again hold the festival at the South Road Properties (SRP).

Garcia announced on August 2024 that the venue for Sinulog 2025 will return to Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) which has been the traditional venue of the Sinulog grand parade until 2019.

Rama, who is currently serving a six-month preventive suspension since May 2024, told Garcia to back off from making plans for the festival as it is the SFI, of which Rama is head, that handles Sinulog preparations yearly.

Rama later told SunStar Cebu on Sept. 4 that he has no problem collaborating with Garcia for the Sinulog 2025 festival but stressed that the SFI should lead the preparations.

Rama added that without the support of the City Government, the SFI will have a hard time hosting the festival. / EHP