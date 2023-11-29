Garcia intervenes to keep water supply to MCWD’s franchise area in north Cebu from cutting off

TO GUARANTEE a steady supply of water to the households, Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia suggested reaching a deal with the Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD).

Garcia offered to take over should the contract between the MCWD and CMWD be terminated on December 1, 2023 and the water supply to Liloan, Consolacion, Mandaue City, Lapu-Lapu City, and other parts of Cebu City will already be cut off.

The MCWD, through the CMWD, supplies water from the Luyang River in Carmen town to the said areas.

During the scheduled termination, up to 35 million liters of water per day will also be shut off in the aforementioned locations.

"That was when they decided that by December first they will continue to cut off the supply but on the other hand the province of Cebu will come in and state that you MCWD will not cut off the supply. CMWD now terminates the contract," Garcia said in a press conference at the Capitol on Tuesday, November 29, 2023.

"Because they cannot survive the joint venture as you could see, continued to spend for escalated prices on water treatment, on wages, on electricity, fuel and all of these other factors which affect the price of water, the CMWD is hemorrhaging," she added.

The P24.59 per cubic meter of water that the CMWD will charge the MCWD was discussed in January 2023, but nothing has been decided as of yet.

Garcia made it clear that she did not intend to get involved in the current state of affairs at the MCWD, particularly with regards to the change in leadership.

Rather, her goal was to find a solution for the households that would be impacted by the MCWD and CMWD's water contract termination. (With TPT)