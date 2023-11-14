Capitol regulates entry of poultry, wild birds

TO PROTECT Cebu Province’s P12 billion poultry industry amid the threat of highly pathogenic avian influenza (AI) virus subtype H5N1 or bird flu, Cebu Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia has ordered the regulation of the entry of poultry and wild birds from Luzon and Mindanao into the province.

Through her Executive Order (EO) 26 s. 2023, the governor emphasized the need to regulate the movement of poultry and wild birds in Cebu to protect the province’s multi-billion poultry industry. EO 26 aims to prevent the spread of the disease, which can be transmitted through contaminated birds or chickens.

Effective immediately, dealers of all live birds, day-old chicks, pullets, ducks, quails, game fowls, pigeons, and pet birds from various parts of the country, especially those from AI-infected areas, must comply with certain requirements before entering Cebu.

These requirements include a veterinary health certificate issued by the provincial veterinarian of the origin province, a veterinary shipping permit, and an Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay/ HI/ RT-PCR negative laboratory test result on AI.

Additionally, a certification from the provincial veterinarian confirming the absence of AI outbreaks in the source area within seven days before shipment is required. For wild birds, a local transport permit issued by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources is necessary.

Moreover, transported domestic poultry meat must be accompanied by a meat inspection certificate issued by the National Meat Inspection Service (NMIS) and a veterinary shipping permit. Imported poultry meat, on the other hand, must be accompanied by a certificate of meat inspection issued by the NMIS and a veterinary shipping permit.

EO 26 also provides that processed poultry and canned poultry products must be accompanied with license to operate and a certificate of product registration issued by the Food and Drug Administration.

Import clearance, landing permit, notice of quarantine, and Veterinary Shipping Permit are also required for eggs or egg products.

All imported birds and poultry products need approval from the governor’s office through the Provincial Veterinarian. In the case of poultry by-products, all chicken dung must be dry, placed in sacks, and covered with plastic and canvas before transport.

The governor has instructed all concerned agencies, as well as barangays and localities in the province, to implement the order, continuously monitor potential AI risk areas, and take necessary precautions.