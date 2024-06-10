Garcia keeps tabs on City-run health facilities

CEBU City’s Acting Mayor Raymond Garcia has his hands full trying to determine the status of three City-run health facilities.

On Tuesday, June 11, 2024, he will be visiting a super health center in Barangay Apas, which was constructed two years ago.

“... hangtod karon wala gihapon (it remains idle until now),” he said in a press conference on Monday, June 10.

As for the Guba Community Hospital’s extension, which remains unfinished even though the Department of Health already allocated a budget for its completion, he said the contractor had promised to finish all documentation by Monday.

He said there’s a question of ownership over the land where the extension stands.

“The land has not been donated to the City of Cebu, but apparently if you look at the title there is already an annotation there, which can now be used as its basis to issue the building permit” he said in a mix of Cebuano and English.

Garcia said he discussed the matter with the contractor last week.

He also talked with Office of the Building Official (OBO) head Florante Catalan, who promised to issue a building permit once the contractor complies with all the requirements five years after work on the infirmary’s extension started.

Garcia hoped that OBO could already issue a partial occupancy permit so the extension, which houses a 25-bed ward, a dental clinic, a delivery room and an operating room, can open to the public by July.

The Guba Community Hospital, which has been operating for more than 50 years, is an extension facility of the Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC) intended to cater to patients living in Cebu City’s mountain villages.

The acting mayor said he also plans to visit the CCMC to see the actual status of the remaining unfinished floors of the building.

“I will visit it to see the situation on the third floor, fourth floor, fifth floor, sixth floor, seventh floor, eighth floor that has yet to be covered. There is still no ninth floor, 10th floor and 11th floor. There is so much lacking,” he said in a mix of Cebuano and English.

Garcia said Dr. Peter Mancao, CCMC medical director, already released a statement wherein the latter said he hoped the CCMC would be completed in six months.

Garcia said the CCMC is a “bigger problem,” emphasizing that he will also call the contractor to get a project update. / AML