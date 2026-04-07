Garcia lauds PB for rejecting P211-M compromise deal for ALQC

LAWYER and former Cebu Third District representative Pablo John Garcia commended on Tuesday, April 7, 2026, the Cebu Provincial Board (PB) for rejecting what he described as a proposed P1-billion tax break in favor of Apo Land and Quarry Corp. (ALQC).

“I congratulate my friends at the Provincial Board of Cebu for rejecting the P1 billion tax break,” Garcia said in a Facebook post, adding that the board “listened” to the public.

He questioned the fairness of granting significant tax relief to a large corporation while ordinary taxpayers continue to pay full dues.

“Why give a billionaire corporation that could well fend for itself a privilege that we are not giving ordinary Cebuanos who dutifully pay provincial taxes, charges and fees without discount?” he said.

Garcia also criticized the proposed discount, saying it would have allowed a company that had disputed its tax liabilities in court to benefit from a substantial reduction.

“Ngano’ng hatagan man hinuon ang usa ka adunahan nga korporasyon… og 80 percent nga diskwento?” he said.

The dispute involves the Province of Cebu’s tax assessment against ALQC, which reached about P1.218 billion covering quarry taxes, monitoring fees and environmental charges from 2009 to 2025.

A proposed compromise agreement seeks to reduce this to around P211.56 million, or roughly an 80 percent discount, subject to approval by the PB.

He further raised concerns about possible legal implications for the PB had the deal been approved.

“I feared that, if the deal was approved, was ultimately questioned (as I am reliably informed it would be), and was declared ‘grossly disadvantageous to the government,’ my friends at the Provincial Board would be necessarily implicated, and used by the proponents as a legal shield, for having authorized it,” he said.

Garcia added that amid rising fuel prices and increasing costs of basic goods, government efforts should prioritize public welfare.

“Sa panahon sa krisis, maghisgot unta kita’g mga alibyo ug solusyon sa mga problema sa ordinaryong Sugboanon,” he said.

He urged the PB to remain firm in its stance, emphasizing the need to protect public funds and respond to the needs of ordinary Cebuanos.

“If the Provincial Board, as the governor says, should ‘prepare for war,’ it is the Iran war, and its debilitating effects on ordinary Cebuanos,” he said. (CDF)