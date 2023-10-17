Garcia leads AICS distribution for Kamputhaw beneficiaries

BENEFICIARIES of the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis (AICS) from Barangay Kamputhaw, Cebu City received their financial aid during the distribution done on October 12, 2023 at the University of the Philippines Cebu auditorium.

Vice Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia, who led the distribution, thanked Senator Alan Cayetano and Senator Pia Cayetano for working on the funds for the AICS program.

He also thanked officials of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) led by Regional Director Shalaine Lucero for the "early payout dates."

"Lastly, I would like to extend my gratitude to Kap Bong Basamot ug sa iya mga kauban: Kap Bovir Lequigan, Kons Jojo Allera, Col. Anselmo Tigley, Didong Ole, Engr. Rey Luengo, Arnold Bejec, SPO4 Jun Sudaria and Inday Basamot for helping us identify the beneficiaries. Till next time sa 2nd batch," he added.

The AICS program serves as a social safety net or stop-gap measure to assist individuals and families recovering from unanticipated crises, such as illness or death of a family member, natural and man-made disasters, and other emergencies.

It targets individuals or families who are indigent, vulnerable, disadvantaged, or facing crisis situations, as assessed by the agency’s social workers. (PR)