Garcia lifts ban on entry of pigs, pork from Negros Oriental

THE Cebu Provincial Government lifted on Thursday, April 25, 2024, the temporary ban on the entry of live hogs, sows, piglets, boar semen, and pork-related products from Negros Oriental due to confirmed cases of African Swine Fever (ASF) last year.

Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia issued Executive Order 7, lifting the temporary ban she first issued on May 26, 2023.

However, she imposed strict compliance with regulatory requirements for the shipment and movement of live hogs, sows, piglets, boar semen, and pork-related products from Negros Oriental to Cebu province.

Garcia directed all the town and city mayors under the province’s jurisdiction, the port and airport authorities, and the uniformed personnel to strictly enforce her executive order.

For the entry of live pigs for slaughter or breeding, the requirements include the Veterinary Health Certificate issued by a licensed veterinarian; Livestock Handlers License; Certification of disease surveillance on classical swine fever and other swine diseases issued by the City Veterinarian/Municipal Agriculturist/Municipal Agriculture Officer (for backyard farms); and Certificate of ASF-Free status (for commercial farms.

The Provincial Government will also ask the transporter for the Negative ASF test results within seven days from shipment, Concurrence of shipment from the Provincial Veterinarian, Local Shipping Permit, and Livestock Transport Pass.

Additional requirements for the entry of live hogs for breeding include Animal Welfare Registration.

For the entry of genetic materials such as semen, the requirements include Veterinary Health Certificate issued by a licensed veterinarian, Animal Welfare Registration, Certificate of Laboratory Compliance for PRRS and Brucellosis, negative AS test result (conducted within seven days before shipment), certificate of ASF-Free status, shipping permit, and concurrence of shipment from the Provincial Veterinarian.

For frozen pork products, the Meat Inspection Certificate (MIC) for locally sourced meat (issued by NMIS), Certificate of Meat Inspection (COMI) for imported meat (issued by NMIS), Certificate of Acceptance from the Provincial Veterinary Office, and transport pass are required.

The transportation of processed, cooked, and canned pork products will only be allowed if there is a License to Operate, concurrence of shipment from the Provincial Veterinarian, and transport pass.

Trucks and reefer vans transporting pigs and pork products into Cebu Province must register with the Office of the Provincial Veterinarian and these vehicles must adhere to Cebu Province's Livestock Transport Pass requirements and observe a seven-day downtime period. (EHP)