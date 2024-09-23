Garcia looks forward to Binaliw waste facility’s 2nd processing line

CEBU City Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia is looking forward to the launching of the second processing line at the waste facility in Barangay Binaliw, Cebu City which is expected to further enhance material recovery upon completion by December.

In his conversation with Prime Integrated Waste Solutions Inc. (PWS) officials on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, he offered to lead the ribbon-cutting ceremony upon the completion of the second processing line, which has the potential to further optimize operations.

Garcia visited the Binaliw facility on Friday, together with Councilors Pastor Alcover Jr., Edgardo “Jaypee” Labella II and Joel Garganera, and other city officials to personally inspect the facility.

The acting mayor also made his way to the landfill, where he noted the minimal odor despite fresh waste being present. He did not find it necessary to wear a face mask. He attributed this to PWS doubling its chemical spraying efforts to effectively control the smell.

During the Garcia-led visit, PWS officials briefed the acting mayor on the company’s transformation strategy, demonstrating how the materials recovery facility (MRF) operates to recover and recycle waste.

Garcia noted “improvements” in the operations, pointing out that they only acquired the facility from the previous operator with already three years worth of landfilled waste.

PWS fully acquired the facility from ARN Central Waste Management Inc. in January 2023, with a vision of transforming the landfill into a modern MRF with the ultimate goal of recovering and recycling 80 percent to 90 percent of total waste received, significantly reducing landfill volumes.

Garcia told PWS officials that he had observed a change in the current handling of the operations. He was also impressed after seeing the MRF firsthand and learning about the planned enhancements, including the installation of the second processing line and the newly upgraded wastewater treatment plant.

The acting mayor asked PWS to submit a report on short- and long-term plans on how to eradicate the smell from the facility as well as runoff water treatment, especially during heavy rains.

The mayor gave the management a week to submit a report, after which he called another meeting with its officials to ensure adherence to the timelines. / PR