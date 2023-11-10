Garcia: Making dialysis patients buy supplies is not appropriate

PATIENTS undergoing dialysis in areas where the Capitol operates the dialysis facilities should not be required to pay anything.

Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia clarified this during the Caravan of Services in Alcantara town, southwest Cebu, on Thursday, November 9, 2023.

Garcia received complaints from Carcar Provincial Hospital patients who said they were requested to buy supplies for their dialysis treatment.

“I'm upset. According to reports, Carcar is out of stock. I called the Provincial Health Office chief and asked why patients should be required to purchase when dialysis is free,” the governor said in Cebuano.

“Since Cebu province will provide the supplies, it is inappropriate to charge the patient for any of them,” she added.

The Cebu Provincial Government of Cebu manages three dialysis centers in three provincial hospitals, such as the 10-unit dialysis center in Balamban Provincial Hospital, 15-unit dialysis center in Carcar City in the south, and in Danao City in the north.

Garcia instructed the hospital administrators to notify the Capitol in the event that dialysis supplies become scarce.

“If our Carcar Provincial Hospital is not included in the budget, the governor’s office will assume responsibility for it,” Garcia told Sugbo News.

As of this writing, the governor was in Argao town for the Caravan of Services initiative, which aims to bring services closer to the constituents. (With TPT)