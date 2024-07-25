Garcia mulls creation of ‘procurement office’ to help BAC

AFTER state auditors flagged the Cebu City Government for its delayed projects, Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia has mulled creating a dedicated office to streamline and fast-track projects.

The local official said in a press conference on Thursday, July 25, 2024, that a procurement office will assist the Bids and Awards Committee (BAC) and expedite follow-ups on infrastructure projects.

Garcia said BAC comprises City Hall employees who return to work in their respective departments after their committee meetings.

“Daghan man kaayo na sila og responsibilities. After their meeting, they go back to their responsibilities [related to] their original position. Ang feeling namo kay makalimtan na og processing,” Garcia said.

(They have so many responsibilities. After their meeting, they go back to their responsibilities related to their original position. We feel like the processing [of projects] is being forgotten.)

Cebu City Hall has only one BAC, but it has two sub-committees for infrastructure and goods.

City Assessor Liezel Calamba chairs the BAC-Goods Committee, while City Engineer Lowell Corminal leads the BAC-Infrastructure Committee.

Garcia floated the idea of creating a procurement office after the Commission on Audit flagged the City Government in its 2023 audit report for delayed projects and unrealistic income projections.

He said the procurement office will also investigate delayed payments to contractors and suppliers.

Garcia said some business owners had told him that they were reluctant to bid at City Hall due to delayed payments.

Some bidders had told Garcia that they would increase their bid prices to cover the high “cost of money,” as payments are received only after three to six months. Cost of money refers to the interest rate or the total cost associated with borrowing funds.

The acting mayor did not provide further details regarding the timeline for the creation of the procurement office. / EHP