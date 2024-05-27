Garcia names 5 councilors as ‘overseers’ for department heads

FIVE Cebu City councilors will serve as overseers for department heads, Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia said on Monday, May 27, 2024.

In his speech after the flag ceremony on Monday, Garcia said the department heads have agreed for the councilors to oversee the City’s different departments.

Garcia initially announced the following councilors to oversee the following departments: Francis Esparis for the Department of Social Welfare Services; Joel Garganera, the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office; Renato Osmeña, the Office of the City Market; Noel Wenceslao, Office of the City Assessors; and Jerry Guardo, the Department of Engineering and Public Works.

After the announcement, Garcia held a press conference, during which he said that the councilors, despite having executive functions, cannot overpower the mayor.

“Di na magpasabot nga (This does not mean tha) the city councilors will substitute for the decision of the mayor,” Garcia said.

Garcia said councilors will be there “to be consulted upon” and “to give their recommendations, suggestions, and ideas.”

Garcia said their executive function is more about helping the mayor to closely monitor each department and office in City Hall.

Garcia said he already told the department heads to confer with the overseeing councilor.

He said the councilors he mentioned were the ones who came to him personally and expressed their intention of helping him.

“Rather than silay moreklamo, maayo pa sila na lang ang motabang (them complaining, it was better for them to help). They really came to me and said ‘we want to help your mayorship,’” the acting mayor said.

Asked if the members of the minority bloc will have committees to oversee, Garcia said none of them have expressed their intention yet, but he is open to the possibility that they will also help him oversee some departments. The council has 18 members. / AML