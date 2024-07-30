Garcia names 6 new officials, replacing Rama appointees

SIX officials and department heads appointed by suspended Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama were replaced by Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia.

During the flag ceremony on Monday, July 29, Garcia revealed new appointments for the Bantay Dagat Commission, Department of Engineering and Public Works (DEPW), Management Information and Computer Services (Mics), Cebu City Medical Center, City Local Youth Development Office, and Barangay Affairs Office.

Key appointments include Karlon Rama, who is the new executive director of the Bantay Dagat Commission; Lowell Corminal, head of DEPW; Condrado Ordesta II, head of Mics; Mary Rose Lubino, assistant chief for administration of CCMC and assistant city administrator; Paolo Martin Saberon, City Local Youth Development officer; Dondon Jagmac, head of the Barangay Affairs Office (BAO).

Garcia also appointed Dr. Grace Valdez as medical director of the Apas Super Health Center and Guba Community Hospital, and Ashlima Amer to the Office of Muslim Affairs and Indigenous Cultural Communities.

New Bantay Dagat chief Rama replaced retired police colonel Alexander Soledad, while Corminal replaced Joel Reston.

Ordesta succeeded Arcilla, while Saberon replaced Kimberly Marie Esmeña.

Jagmac took over BAO’s head post from Vicente Esmeña. Minor adjustments

Garcia assumed the role of Acting Mayor of Cebu City on May 10, after Rama was placed on a six-month preventive suspension by the Office of the Ombudsman.

Garcia appointed lawyer Kristine Joyce Batucan as city administrator and Leizl Calamba as city assessor. The two replaced suspended city administrator Collin Rosell and his wife, suspended City Assessor Maria Teresa Rosell. The couple were also among the officials placed on six-month preventive suspension by the Office of the Ombudsman.

Garcia recalled lawyer Christine Joymarie Perias from the City Health Department to resume her original role as the assistant department head of the Human Resource and Development Office (HRDO).

Emma Villarete, the previous assistant department head of HRDO, was transferred to the Budget and Finance Office as officer-in-charge assistant department head.

Garcia has also replaced DWUP chief Mark Lester Ceballos with Ronald Anthony “Butch” Librando, who was the division’s former head. Ceballos returned to his old post at the same office.

The acting city mayor has also recalled Dr. Alice Utlang from the Cebu City Resource Management Development Center back to the Department of Veterinary Medicine and Fisheries.

Last June 10, Garcia also adjusted the members of the Bids and Awards Committee (BAC).

For BAC-Infrastructure and Consultancy Service, Garcia appointed Corminal, Reston, Lubino, Emmanuel Cuizon, and Evangeline Abatayo as its new members.

The new members for BAC-Goods and Services are Batucan, Calamba, Perias, June Maratas, Bernard Inocentes Garcia, and Samsuden Salimbago.

Corminal heads the BAC-Infrastructure and Consultancy Service, while Calamba chairs the BAC-Goods and Services. / EHP