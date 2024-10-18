Garcia on Ruiz’s complaint: ‘It’s his right’

CEBU City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia said mayoral aspirant Yogi Filemon Ruiz has the right to file a case after the latter lodged a complaint against him before the Office of the Ombudsman-Visayas.

Ruiz, a former Customs official, accused Garcia of grave misconduct and serious neglect of duty for allegedly failing to remove lamppost materials and debris along Osmeña Boulevard for four months.

In response, Garcia directed the proponent of the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (CBRT) project and the Department of Transportation (DOTr) to address safety concerns regarding lamppost materials and debris along Osmeña Blvd., which pose risks to motorists and pedestrians.

The mayor also urged Norvin Imbong, the CBRT project manager, to resolve the issue immediately.

Speaking in a sideline interview after the turnover of a mural art project by the Consulate General of the People’s Republic of China in Cebu on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024, Garcia said he had not yet received a copy of Ruiz’s complaint. He clarified that while the lampposts have been removed, the concrete bases remain in the middle of the road.

The debris in question is reportedly related to the link-to-port feature of the CBRT Package 1 project.

Garcia declined to comment when asked if Ruiz’s complaint was politically-motivated, adding that it’s the latter’s right to file.

“All I can say is katungod na niya mo-file (it is his right to file), and we always welcome this suit because if there is merit to it, then we will look into it because we are serious about the governance in Cebu,” Garcia said.

The lampposts were first seen on June 20. It went viral on social media after netizens pointed out that it poses risks to drivers and pedestrians.

The feature sought to redesign the four-lane roads of Osmeña Blvd. in the downtown area into two-lane roads, promoting a wider pedestrian sidewalk and fewer motor vehicles.

As the CBRT proponent failed to secure permits to install the lampposts, Garcia ordered their immediate removal, citing the danger to pedestrians and commuters.

With the upcoming redesign of the CBRT bus station in front of the Capitol Building, Garcia urged DOTr and the CBRT proponent to submit a copy and seek the approval of the Cultural and Historical Affairs Commission to avoid blocking the view of any buildings or edifices with heritage value and protection under the law.

A portion of Package 1 of the CBRT project, located in front of the Provincial Capitol, remains delayed. The delay follows a cease-and-desist order issued by the Cebu Provincial Government against the contractor due to concerns over potential heritage violations involving the Capitol Building.

Not politically-motivated

Ruiz clarified that the complaint he filed with the Ombudsman against Garcia and Imbong was as an individual, a taxpayer, and it is not politically-motivated.

Ruiz said in a press conference on Friday that he is not against the developments in the city. However, he is concerned that the CBRT link-to-port project imposes danger to motorists who traverse along the Osmeña Blvd.

He added that the link-to-port project did not go through the City Council and had not consulted the people who are doing business in the area.

Ruiz said that for three months, after the public’s clamor in questioning the city government’s decision to cease the ongoing construction of lampposts in the Osmeña Blvd., an open letter has been delivered to the Office of the Mayor, and messages were sent to the Public Information Office. However, according to Ruiz, despite his messages being relayed to the mayor, no actions were taken.

“Gitagaan nako silag tulo ka buwan, pero wala silay gihimo, giyaga-yagaan pa tag tubag (I gave them three months, but they did nothing, they are even answering me in jest),” said Ruiz.

Garcia said in a press conference on Monday, Oct. 14, at Cebu City Hall that he is willing to face any charges pressed against him since his conscience is clear.

Ruiz said he filed the complaint against Garcia and Imbong since they have a command responsibility and that it is within their area of responsibility.

“It’s up to the Ombudsman; let the Ombudsman do its job,” he added.

Meanwhile, Ruiz questioned why the link-to-port feature, which pioneers the pedestrianization project of the City Government, is being forced when, in fact, the Cebuanos are not yet ready for it.

He said that the people need big roads instead of single-lane roads. “We are not ready for this. There are things that we should be mindful of, such as which one to prioritize first,” he added.