Garcia orders CCPO to level up after shooting incidents

CEBU City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia has ordered police to intensify their crime prevention measures following the killing of a 13-year-old boy and a 29-year-old single mother in a span of three days.

The mayor also urged the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) to boost police visibility on the streets as a deterrent to crimes.

Garcia, in a phone interview on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024, said he will lead a monthly command conference with CCPO Director Col. Antonietto Cañete and 11 station commanders starting next week.

Incidents

Two separate shooting incidents happened within an hour at dawn Wednesday, Oct. 30. The first incident took place inside an internet café in Barangay Kinasang-an, resulting in the death of a 29-year-old single mother. In a separate incident in Barangay Day-as, a 22-year-old man was injured after he was shot.

Last Monday night, Oct. 28, a 13-year-old boy allegedly involved in selling illegal drugs was shot and killed by two unidentified assailants in Barangay Mabolo.

Since initial investigations suggest that these shooting incidents are related to illegal drug activities, Garcia urged the CCPO to prioritize anti-illegal drug operations and closely coordinate with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency 7.

Review

Next week, Garcia will review the latest accomplishments of the CCPO’s anti-illegal drug operations and receive updates on the implementation of its comprehensive action plan against drug-related crimes.

Garcia acknowledged that completely eradicating illegal drugs and other crimes in the city may not be feasible, but he said effective law enforcement is needed to effectively deter them. / EHP