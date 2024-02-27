Garcia orders DPWH to stop road widening in San Fernando unless electrical posts are removed

THE Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH)-Cebu 2nd District Office and its contractors were directed by Governor Gwen Garcia to halt all widening projects along the southern highway, especially in San Fernando town, until existing structures, like electrical posts, that impede the widening efforts are removed.

The governor gave the order on Monday, February 26, 2024, at the Capitol, during a meeting with contractors and representatives of the DPWH Cebu 2nd District, who were headed by District Engineer Leslie Anthony Molina.

During her travel, Garcia noticed the deteriorating traffic conditions along the southern highway, especially in San Fernando, as a result of DPWH-funded road expansion and concreting projects.

Garcia pointed out the areas of these road construction projects where there are still posts that have not been taken down, endangering people.

These are the primary chokepoints along the national highway in San Fernando, and these can be located from the public market intersection (near 7-Eleven), down a tiny two-lane bridge, and all the way to a nearby cement plant.

Any preparations for widening must stop immediately until DPWH and its contractors are able to remove any obstacles on the areas that need to be widened, according to the governor's directive.

Garcia underlined and restated the need for proper coordination and consultation with the Provincial Government going forward.

She also added that DPWH needs to have a clear traffic plan on its road projects in order to avoid causing inconvenience to motorists.

The governor is scheduled to meet with utility companies to discuss the quick removal of unremoved posts from sections of the road that the DPWH will widen.

She emphasized that the local economy is losing millions due to traffic congestion on these road upgrades, and the riding public has been affected. (TPT with PR)