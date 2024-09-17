Garcia orders probe into karate athlete’s track oval injury

ACTING Cebu City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia has directed the management of the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) to investigate an injury sustained by a karate athlete, allegedly caused by a defective rubberized track oval.

Garcia instructed CCSC management to collect footage from the facility’s closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras.

Garcia said that once he receives the report, he will forward it with the athlete’s parents and the contractor.

During a privilege speech on September 11, 2024, Cebu City Councilor Rey Gealon said that the athlete had filed a complaint seeking compensation for damages, including moral and exemplary damages, after injuring her left little finger while training and sprinting on the CCSC track oval.

Shaun Doherty of SBD Builders, the contractor handling the CCSC rehabilitation, said that they are awaiting a formal complaint from the athlete.

In a separate interview on September 16, Jovito Taborada, CCSC management board head, said that no formal complaints had reached his office before the issue was reported online.

He added that an initial review of the CCTV footage showed the accident occurred several meters away from the most damaged section of the track.

Taborada confirmed that they will follow the acting mayor’s directive to file an incident report. (JPS)