Garcia orders release of 4 workers’ unpaid salaries

CEBU City Vice Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia started his six-month stint as acting mayor by ordering the release within 48 hours of the remaining unpaid salaries of four City Hall employees.

Garcia, who sat as acting mayor starting Monday, May 13, 2024, also instructed his appointed City Administrator Christine Joyce Batucan to investigate reports of harassment against the four employees.

The four regular employees, who were tax mappers under the City Assessor’s Office, filed a complaint before the Civil Service Commission-Central Visayas after they were reassigned and eventually were not given 10 months worth of their salaries.

Their complaint led the Office of the Ombudsman to impose a six-month preventive suspension against Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama, City Administrator Collin Rosell, and six other officials.

The four City Hall employees claimed they were intimidated and ignored at their workplace.

Garcia also appointed on Monday Leizel Calamba as the officer-in-charge of the City Assessor’s Office. (AML)