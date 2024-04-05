Garcia orders suspension of classes across Cebu province

GOVERNOR Gwendolyn Garcia has issued a memorandum to suspend classes across the Cebu province on Friday, April 5, 2024, due to the high heat index that poses health risks to the students.

The governor mandated the Department of Education (DepEd) in Cebu Province to follow the memorandum.

In line with this, the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) will assess the condition of the different local government units (LGUs) from the impact of El Niño.

Garcia believes that the extreme heat could endanger the health of the teachers, parents, and students.

Cebu began to experience the intense heat on April 1.

Because of this, at least 22 LGUs in Cebu have suspended their classes as of Thursday, April 4, 2024.

The Pagasa-Mactan weather bureau has once again warned the public to follow the guidelines to avoid heatstroke, skin disease, dizziness, and other illnesses caused by high temperatures. (ANV, TPT)