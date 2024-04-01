Garcia: Pasigarbo sa Sugbo 2024 to go on

THIS year's Pasigarbo sa Sugbo or Festival of Festivals will go on.

Governor Gwendolyn Garcia made this announcement on Sunday, March 31, 2024, at the Sugat-Kabanhawan Festival Showdown in Minglanilla town, southern Cebu.

“Kini tingali ang labing tukma nga higayon nga atong dunggon ang singgit sa katawhan, ang hangyo sa atong mga kabataan, ug ang naghatag og garbo sa matag Sugbuanon. Karong tuiga, pangandam, champion (Minglanilla), kay mobalik ang Pasigarbo sa Sugbo 2024!” Garcia said.

(Perhaps now is the perfect time to pay attention to the people's cries, the youth's requests, and the one that makes every Cebuano proud. This year, champion (Minglanilla), get ready because the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo 2024 will return).

It can be recalled that several technical issues disrupted the grand ritual showdown at the New Carcar City Sports Complex last year, forcing several contingents to repeat their performances and affecting the outcome of the online voting for the competition.

Following the event, Governor Garcia released a statement that the holding of Pasigarbo sa Sugbo 2024 was still uncertain.

During the recomputation of scores, Minglanilla's Sugat-Kabanhawan contingent emerged victorious rather than Carcar City.

Provincial Board Member Red Duterte, chair of the Committee on Tourism, was pleased with the governor’s announcement.

The committee considered holding the event in August, which coincided with the Cebu Provincial Government's month-long founding anniversary.

Although the location of the event has not yet been determined, it will probably take place outside of Cebu City.

“What we saw man gud last year ang economic activity brought about by Pasigarbo didto gyud sa probinsya (was in the province). So ang mga tawo, mga contingents, mga suppliers in terms sa mga other businesses adto mabubo ang kwarta sa probinsya (the people, contingents and suppliers for other business would pour money into the province). So that’s one angle that we are looking at nga why we are considering a venue outside Cebu City,” Duterte said in an interview with the media on Monday, April 1, 2024. (ANV, TPT)