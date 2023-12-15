Garcia: Please open lanes

ACTING Cebu City Mayor Raymond Garcia has asked the Department of Transportation (DOTr) to open up lanes of the ongoing Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (CBRT) project that had already been paved and cured to ease traffic congestion during the holidays.

Garcia intends to meet with CBRT proponents and the DOTr to identify lanes that can already be used for public access.

CBRT project manager Norvin Imbong earlier told SunStar Cebu that dedicated lanes were already 80 percent completed and were slated to be finished by Jan. 15, 2024.

Garcia said the City’s appeal to open up lanes is also in preparation for Cebu’s Sto. Niño feast in January 2024.

The Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño de Cebu had released the routes for the Walk with Jesus, Walk with Mary, and Solemn Procession which avoid Osmeña Boulevard due to the ongoing CBRT civil works.

Collaboration

On Thursday, Dec. 14, CBRT stakeholders met with Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia and the acting mayor to enact a joint executive order to establish a task force dedicated to helping manage traffic along the CBRT construction.

Sugbo News, media arm of the Cebu Provincial Government, reported the meeting was attended by the CBRT team, project contractor, consultant, Cebu City officials, Capitol engineers and lawyers.

The current construction of the CBRT traverses Capitol-owned lots along Osmeña Boulevard.

Under the joint order, a traffic management plan has to be formulated and implemented to ensure that the commuting public would not be affected. Civil works on the drainage system have to be done also at the sidewalks to prevent road closure, particularly at the highway.

The task force will be composed of representatives from the provincial and city government, including the CBRT project management that serves as an overseer to various concerns on the ongoing project.