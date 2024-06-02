Garcia probes Guba hospital work delay

NOT only is the Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC) still unfinished, but its extension facility — the Guba Community Hospital located in the upland area — remains incomplete as well.

Acting Cebu City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia visited the Guba Community Hospital on Saturday, June 1, 2024. Concerned about the unfinished facility, Garcia ordered an investigation into the delay in the hospital’s completion.

“If further investigation is needed, we should call on the Department of Health (DOH) since they are the ones implementing this project and it’s their budget,” said Garcia in a post on the Cebu City Public Information Office’s Facebook page on Saturday, June 1, 2024.

“I want to find out what really happened,” Garcia added.

Construction of the Guba Community Hospital began in 2019, but even after five years, the project remains unfinished.

The DOH in Central Visayas has allocated P15.79 million for the upgrading and completion of the healthcare facility, according to the billboard displayed outside the hospital.

The P15-million budget is for the construction of a two-story building with 25 wards, a dental clinic, and an operating room.

Garcia will be meeting with CCMC Medical Director Peter Mancao, Cebu City Health Department head Daisy Villa, and DOH officials to update him on the development.

SunStar Cebu attempted to get more details about the project, but Mancao, in a text message on Sunday, June 2, said he does not want to preempt the acting mayor.

However, Mancao stated that the hospital is functioning despite some unfinished portions.

The Guba Community Hospital serves as an extension of CCMC, accommodating patients from the mountain barangays in Cebu City so they no longer have to go to CCMC and other hospitals located in the urban area.

It has been operating for more than 50 years already. / JJL