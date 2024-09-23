Garcia pushes for October approval of SB3

THE Cebu City government has begun preparations for the funding of the first tranche of salary adjustments for City Hall employees, as well as the 2024 Christmas bonus.

Right after the flag-raising ceremony on Monday, Sept. 23, 2024, Acting Cebu City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia tasked the local finance committee to prepare and submit a proposal for the third Supplemental Budget (SB 3).

In a press conference later on Monday, Garcia told reporters that he aims to have SB 3 approved by October this year.

Garcia said he plans for SB3 to be approved earlier than last year, when the budget proposal for the 2023 Christmas bonus was delayed until the first week of December for the City Council’s approval.

As for the budget figures, Garcia said none have been determined yet, as he still needs to consult with the City Council members.

“It will contain the first tranche of the salary standardization and, secondly, the bonuses of the employees, including the job order and also the honorarium-based barangay workers,” Garcia said.

If approved by October, Garcia said the Christmas bonuses for the City Hall employees will be released as early as the first week of December, instead of the later weeks.

In October 2023, the executive department initially announced a Christmas bonus of P35,000 for City Hall employees, a significant increase from the P20,000 given in 2022.

However, during the regular session on Dec. 13, 2023, the City Council approved only a P20,000 Christmas bonus for regular and casual employees, along with a P5,000 gratuity pay for job order workers.

City Councilor Noel Wenceslao, budget and finance committee chairman, said the decision complied with the National Government’s mandate, which set the bonus for executive department employees at P20,000, plus P5,000 gratuity pay.

Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama, currently serving a six-month preventive suspension since May 2024, was disappointed with the council’s move slashing his promised P35,000 bonus.

This year’s SB3, Wenceslao said, will comply with Executive Order (EO) 64 issued by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Aug. 2, which granted salary increases for government workers and additional allowances for state employees in four tranches, until 2027.

To recall, the city council on Sept. 11 approved the 2024 second Supplemental Budget worth P384 million as additional budget for garbage collection and disposal program, and to fund various scholarship programs, among others.

Salary increase

Under EO 64, wage increases for government workers in any local government units (LGUs) must be authorized by the municipal and city councils, including provincial boards.

LGUs can implement wage increases based on a percentage rate depending on their class and financial capability, such as 100 percent for special or first-class cities or provinces, including Cebu City.

In Cebu Province, the Provincial Board recently approved the second supplemental budget on Sept. 2 and appropriated P32.546 million for the first tranche of salary adjustments for Capitol workers, covering September to December 2024. / EHP