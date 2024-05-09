Garcia ready to assume responsibility as mayor amid Rama’s ‘suspension’

CEBU City Vice Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia was surprised about Mayor Michael Rama’s preventive suspension, but also showed readiness to take the responsibility as mayor.

In a phone interview on Thursday, May 9, 2024, Garcia said he is preparing himself in case the suspension order of Rama would be implemented.

“Of course, ngano gud dili nga when we took our oath as vice mayor of the city of Cebu, one of the duties and obligations there is to function as mayor in case of the incapacity of the mayor,” Garcia said.

Garcia said it is a big responsibility of taking care of the constituents, emphasizing that he does not want to go into details for now.

He said he had been asked who would be his administrator, but he could not provide any answer yet since the news just came out Wednesday, May 8, 2024. (AML)