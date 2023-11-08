Garcia reiterates call to address power outages in Tabogon town

CEBU Governor Gwendolyn Garcia has ordered the Cebu Electric Cooperative (Cebeco II) once again to address the unresolved power outages in Tabogon town.

During the second meeting at the Capitol between Garcia and Cebeco II representatives and Tabogon Mayor Francis Salimbangon, it was discovered that a series of power outages ranging from five to 12 hours would cause disturbances to the daily routines of the residents.

According to Salimbangon, since the water pumping stations in the area rely on electricity, power outages also have an impact on the distribution of water in the area.

Among the barangays severely affected by the power interruptions are Lipjo, San Isidro, and Taba-ao.

“Kung tubig ang ma-interrupt, pwerting paita (When there is a water outage, things are really difficult),” Garcia told Capitol’s online news portal Sugbo News during a meeting on Tuesday, November 7, 2023.

Cebeco had previously explained that the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines' (NGCP) continuous maintenance is one of the reasons for power outages.

The governor is scheduled to meet with Cebeco II once more on November 15 to request an update on the situation in Tabogon town. (With TPT)