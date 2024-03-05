Garcia reiterates request for cheap rice supply

GOVERNOR Gwendolyn Garcia reiterates her request that Cebu Island be supplied with rice immediately, particularly in light of the fact that the provincial government's numerous initiatives have been stalled as a result of the staple's unavailability.

"Kung ang Province of Cebu ang mopalit bayran namo dili utangon. Paliton namo og P25 magpaalkansi mig singko alang sa atong Sugbo Mercadong Barato aron ang mga kabus makapalit og tag P20 per kilo kay dili mi rice traders," Garcia said through Sugbo News.

(If the Province of Cebu buys, we pay it, not owe. We will buy it for P25 for the Sugbo Mercadong Barato and give it to the poor for P20, even though we would lose P5 since we are not rice traders).

The inexpensive rice will also be used for the Capitol’s province-wide school-feeding program and the Bugasan sa Kababayen-an sa Barangay program, which gives women's organizations a starting capital of ten sacks of rice which they can sell to their member households.

However, the suspension of more than 100 NFA officials may have an impact on the delivery of rice supplies to Cebu.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. announced on Monday, March 4, 2024, that they would implement the order of the Ombudsman to suspend the 139 officials of the National Food Authority (NFA), including NFA administrator Roderico Bioco, assistant administrator for operations John Robert Hermano, and several regional managers and warehouse supervisors from across the country, over their alleged involvement in the controversial sale of rice buffer stocks. (ANV, TPT)