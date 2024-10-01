Garcia seeks over P300M for employee salary hikes, bonuses

THE executive department of the Cebu City Government has asked for over P300 million in supplemental budget (SB) intended for the salary adjustment of City Hall employees and their bonus for December.

Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia said on Monday, Sept. 30, 2024, that the proposed SB3 have already been forwarded to the City Council.

Garcia told reporters that he had already signed the necessary documents last Friday, Sept. 27, which should be included in the agenda for the council’s regular session on Wednesday, Oct. 2.

Key details

Proposed December bonus: P25,000

Beneficiaries of the first tranche of adjustments to salaries include regular, casual, and job order employees

First-time inclusion of barangay-based workers (lupons, tanods, health workers, environmental workers, day care teachers, gender and development focal persons, and disaster and fire volunteers)

Agenda cut-off

City Councilor Noel Wenceslao, who chairs the finance and budget committee, said the proposal missed the agenda cut-off for the regular session on Wednesday.

The submission cut-off of proposals was Thursday, Sept. 26.

Wenceslao earlier said the SB3 will comply with Executive Order (EO) 64 issued by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Aug. 2, which granted salary increases for government workers and additional allowances for state employees in four tranches until 2027.

The proposed SB3, he said, will be deliberated before the upcoming 2025 annual budget proposal set for October.

Under EO 64, wage increases for government workers in any local government units (LGUs) must be authorized by the municipal and city councils, including provincial boards.

LGUs can implement wage increases based on a percentage rate depending on their class and financial capabilities, such as 100 percent for special or first-class cities or provinces.

Second- and third-class provinces and cities may implement 95 percent and 90 percent, respectively, of the adjusted rate based on EO guidelines. / JPS