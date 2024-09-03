Garcia seeks riprap wall probe

ACTING Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia has ordered a thorough investigation into the collapse of two riprap walls on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2024, vowing to give the victims justice.

Garcia asked Councilor Joel Garganera, chairman of the committee on environment, natural resources and energy, to check if the property owners had violated policies pertaining to the construction of the walls.

“In other words, if there were permits that were not issued and they went ahead with the construction, then that is already a violation.

They are now liable to our ordinances and our laws,” Garcia said.

He said they will surely file cases, “not only civil, including criminal,” since two people died in the incidents.

A heavy downpour lasting around nine hours caused landslides in different parts of Cebu City, claiming two lives.

The victims were identified as 17-year-old Jemimah Ibuña, a resident of Sitio Caduloy, Barangay Tisa, and 26-year-old Claire Dosdos, a resident of Purok 5, Barangay San Jose.

Both were found dead by members of the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) 7 during search and rescue operations Sunday, Sept. 1, after they were buried when the riprap in their area collapsed due to the rain.

Several others were injured or had been evacuated.

Garcia said one of the first persons he called when the news broke out was Florante Catalan of the Office of the Building Official.

“But I want to see first. We will give them due process; but I’m very serious, we will file a case,” Garcia said in a mix of Cebuano and English.

He said he expects Garganera’s report on Friday, Sept. 6.

According to reports, the landslide in Barangay Tisa affected seven houses, nine families and around 44 individuals, while the landslide in Barangay San Jose affected five families.

Garcia said fallen debris will be taken away so that the residents can go back to their homes. (JPS)