Garcia seeks to include golf tourism in Suroy-Suroy Sugbo

CEBU Governor Gwendolyn Garcia wants to include the golf courses in Cebu in the Suroy-Suroy Sugbo heritage tour.

The announcement came following a meeting between Garcia and golf tourism stakeholders led by Department of Tourism (DOT) Undersecretary Ferdinand Jumapao and DOT Golf Tourism Director Lyle Fernandez Uy at the Capitol on Tuesday, December 5.

There are two golf courses in northern Cebu, which are located in Liloan and Medellin towns.

“We could incorporate the Suroy-Suroy, you know, into the golf tourism. I always say that the Suroy-Suroy is a feast for the five senses, but most importantly, a feast for your soul,” Garcia said through Capitol’s online news portal, Sugbo News.

However, the governor hoped that these golf courses will be built to be of the highest caliber in order to draw both domestic and foreign visitors.

The DOT has already organized the Philippine Golf Tourism Summit in Taguig City to promote golf as a new tourism offering in the country.

According to Uy, he will include Suroy-Suroy Sugbo in efforts to boost golf tourism in the nation and draw in more foreign players. (ANV, TPT)