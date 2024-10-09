Garcia sets new direction, moving away from 'Singapore-like Cebu' branding

NO MORE Singapore-like dream for Cebu City after Raymond Alvin Garcia assumed as the new city mayor, following the dismissal of mayor Michael Rama.

Garcia took his oath on Wednesday, October 9, 2024, at his office at the Cebu City Hall Legislative Building.

“Maybe that is one of the things that I will discontinue… Cebu City is not Singapore and in fact, we have been longer as a civilization compared to Singapore. That is something that I feel that has to be changed,” said Garcia.

Garcia said he wants Cebu City to have its own identity.

“I don’t think we should be named or branded as Singapore because we are Cebu City,” he added.

Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Central Visayas Director Leocadio Trovela administered the oath taking on Wednesday.

The ceremony was witnessed by Garcia’s wife, Kate Garcia, his daughter Lexie Garcia, and his parents, former mayor Alvin Garcia and Ninette Garcia. (JPS)