Garcia signs MCWD excavation permits

CEBU City Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia signed the long-pending excavation permits requested by the Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) on Monday, May 27, 2024.

In a press conference on Monday, May 27, 2024, Garcia signed the permits in front of members of the media and the MCWD Board of Directors led by chairman Jose Daluz III.

Also present were members of the MCWD executive committee, president of the employees union, president of non-regular employees union, manager’s association, and supervisor’s association.

Garcia said his policy is a policy of diplomacy, stressing that the City Government can accomplish more things if it will learn to talk and negotiate peacefully.

He said the requested excavation permits have been pending since March 2023.

The five applications for excavation permits were for the proposed MCWD pipelines expansion projects in the mountain barangays of Cebu City.

“We really mean business when it comes to providing water to our constituents and to show you nga ang MCWD ug syudad sa sugbo naghiusa,” Garcia said. (AML)